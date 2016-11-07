ZURICH Nov 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 7658 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
UBS
The bank has completed most of the cost savings at its
flagship wealth management division with around 400 positions
eliminated, the unit's president Juerg Zeltner said in an
interview published on Saturday. "Due to the decline in
earnings, we had to intervene on the costs side," Zeltner told
Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
SIKA
Saint-Gobain remains committed to its deal to take over Sika
by buying out the controlling stake held by the founding family
of the Swiss firm despite a recent legal setback, the French
company's chief financial officer told Swiss newspaper
Tages-Anzeiger.
EFG International
Its chief executive said BSI will benefit from the Swiss
private bank's know-how after it completed the takeover of the
troubled bank, which has been punished for its links to the
scandal-hit Malaysian state fund 1MDB.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pargesa Holding said on Friday after markets
closed that its net loss for the first nine months of 2016 was
313.6 million francs, from a profit of 514.3 million francs in
the year-earlier period.
* Zurich Insurance Group will tell shareholders at
its investor day on Nov. 17 it will keep its dividend at 17
Swiss francs, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing unnamed
sources.
* Alpiq tried in vain to give two nuclear power
plants to French energy group EDF, SonntagsZeitung reported on
Sunday, citing a confidential protocol.
* SGS said it has been awarded a two-year upstream
services contract with DNO, the Norwegian oil and gas operator.
* Zehnder said it successfully completed its public
share repurchase. The maximum of 250,000 registered shares A
will be repurchased.
* Flughafen Zuerich said Lukas Brosi has been
appointed the new chief financial officer.
* Actelion said its merit study with macitentan in
patients with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary
hypertension had met its primary endpoint of reduced pulmonary
vascular resistance.
* Roche said it was initiating two phase III pivotal
trials in melanoma based on results of studies combining
targeted and immunotherapy treatment approaches.
* Molecular Partners said it has appointed Patrick
Amstutz as acting CEO, after Christian Zahnd resigned due to
health reasons.
* New Venturetec said its business year 2015/16
ended with a loss of $60.6 million, compared with a profit of
$15.1 million in the year-earlier period.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Statistics Office releases the consumer
price index for October at 0815 GMT.
The Swiss National Bank releases currency reserves at 0800
GMT and sight deposits at 0900 GMT.
