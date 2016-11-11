ZURICH Nov 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,950 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst Group ups guidance bit.ly/2eXPdTj

* Zehnder Group AG now expects sales to achieve the previous year's levels and for the operating result to be significantly below the targeted 30 million euros; H1 sales up 3 percent, H1 EBIT 10.6 million euros bit.ly/2eXKf9i

* AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG holds 88.2 percent of Looser listed shares after a tender offer, provisional results showed

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon says to build advanced materials manufacturing facility in Michigan, USA. In first phase, to invest approximately $50 million

* Meyer Burger announces details of its recapitalisation plans

* PSP Swiss Property AG 9-month net income (excluding changes in fair value) reached 132.0 million Swiss francs ($133.9 million) (previous year's period: 122.6 million)

Moody's assigns A3 rating to PSP

* Interroll has acquired the divisions shaping of sheet and coating of Ortner GmbH in Kronau, Germany. The purchase will become effective on December 1, 2016. It did not give the purchase price.

* BKW says sells its Swissgrid convertible loan to Credit Suisse at a nominal value of around 97 million francs

* Austrian motorcycle maker KTM said it will have its primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Shares trade for the first time on Monday. In Vienna, it will apply to the stock exchange to switch from "prime market" segment to "standard market" (auction) segment by the end of March.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)