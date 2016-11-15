ZURICH Nov 15The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7927 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has hired former RBS banker Rick Meng
as head of China onshore private banking, according to an
internal memo, as it looks to tap the wealth management business
in the world's second-largest economy.
For more news see
U.S. LEGAL CASES
A former Swiss banker has agreed to voluntarily face U.S.
charges that he conspired to help Americans hide millions of
dollars in offshore accounts to evade U.S. taxes, his lawyer
said on Monday. Stefan Buck, who was head of private banking at
the now-shuttered Zurich-based Bank Frey & Co, pleaded not
guilty at a hearing last Wednesday in Manhattan federal court
and was released on a $100,000 bond.
ROCHE
The drugmaker has launched a global cancer immunotherapy
Centers of Research Excellence network, saying it will invest up
to 100 million Swiss francs ($100.3 million) in the project.
A former executive at pharmaceutical company InterMune Inc
and a British restaurant owner were found liable on U.S. civil
charges that they engaged in a $1 million insider trading
scheme. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a
federal jury in San Francisco found Sasan Sabrdaran, InterMune's
former director of drug safety risk management, and Farhang
Afsarpour, a British friend, liable for insider trading. The SEC
sued Sabrdaran and Afsarpour in November 2014, two months after
Roche said it had agreed to buy California-based InterMune for
$8.3 billion.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Orascom Development Holding AG says swings to
nine-month loss attributable to shareholders of 60.75 million
francs vs profit 3.88 million francs year ago
* Syngenta gets approval for fungicide ADEPIDYN in
Argentina
* Baloise Holding Ltd says nine-month business
volume increased 2.7 percent to 7,234.2 million Swiss francs
($7.26 billion); Confirms targets set for 2016 as a whole
* Schmolz & Bickenbach AG adjusts 2016 outlook to
see unchanged sales volumes compared with 2015 and adjusted
EBITDA at lower end of range between 150 million euros and 190
million euros
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd says total
fee-earning assets for group were up 7 pct at $7.30 billion as
of Sept. 30 compared to $6.80 billion at June 30
* EFG International says announces completion of
operational integration of BSI in Singapore
* Datacolor AG boosts net profit, proposes higher
dividend
* Flughafen Zuerich reports 2.66 mln passengers in
October, up 8.6 pct from the previous year.
* Crealogix said financial service provider MLP is
relying on its expertise and technology for the further
expansion of its online offer.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG says antifungal Cresemba
(isavuconazole) launched in France
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)