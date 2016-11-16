ZURICH Nov 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 7,935 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Two human rights groups said on Tuesday they had filed a
legal complaint in Paris against the cement firm, saying some of
its work in Syria may have made it complicit in financing
Islamic State and in war crimes.
Moreover, the Swiss-French cement giant said it was boosting
stakes in Indian companies, a move which will lift its net debt
by 325 million Swiss francs ($324.64 million). LafargeHolcim had
been aiming for a goal of 13 billion francs net debt by the end
of 2016, but that will now have to be adjusted, the company said
in a statement on Tuesday.
NOVARTIS
The pharma company announced results of a new analysis
demonstrating its Entresto tablets reduced the risk of first and
repeat heart failure hospitalisations as well as cardiovascular
deaths that followed hospitalisation for heart failure.
Separately the company said it will present data on a number
of cancer treatments, including clinical data from the ongoing
registrational trials for investigational CTL019 and LEE011
(ribociclib), at two upcoming oncology meetings.
Varia US Properties
The Swiss-based real estate company announced details of its
initial public offering on the Swiss exchange. The company aims
to raised 124.7 million Swiss francs ($124.84 million) from the
float with its shares priced at 35 francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* AFG published the final result of its public
purchase and exchange offer for the takeover of Looser Holding.
AFG said it now owns 88.2 percent of the listed Looser shares
and declared the offer successful.
* Ascom Holding AG said Juhani Anttila will not
stand for re-election as Chairman of the board at the company's
Annual General Meeting 2017. Andreas Umbach has been proposed to
be elected as his successor.
* Mobilezone is expanding its group executive board
to five members, from three, as part of a new structure.
* Kuehne & Nagel said it has been appointed the
logistics partner for Michelin in Poland.
* Zueblin Immobilien Holding reported a first half earnings
of 8.7 million Swiss francs compared with a loss 23.6 million
francs a year earlier.
* Leonteq said it intends to pay a minimum dividend
of 1.75 francs per share for 2016 onwards.
ECONOMY
ZEW Investor Sentiment due at 1000 GMT
($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)