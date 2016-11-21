ZURICH Nov 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.14 percent higher at 7,916 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker confirmed on Friday has abandoned a 2016
goal to start testing its autofocus contact lens on people,
though it said the product it is making with internet giant
Google is "progressing steadily."
Novartis also dissolved its 400-worker research department
for immuno-oncology, SonntagsZeitung reported, saying Jay
Bradner, the new head of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical
Research, was dissatisfied after the company failed to keep pace
with rivals including Roche, Merck and Bristol-Myers
Squibb.
On Monday, the drugmaker also said it had acquired Selexys
Pharmaceuticals and the SelG1 antibody for reduction of pain
crises in sickle cell disease in a deal that could total up to
$665 million in upfront, acquisition and milestone payments.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank has moved more than 1 million customers into
a new Swiss bank which goes live on Sunday, a step towards what
could be Switzerland's biggest stock market listing in more than
a decade.
ORASCOM
Egyptian billionaire Samih Sawiris said Switzerland relies
too much on its "fantastic nature" and too little on customer
service, SonntagsBlick reported on Sunday, adding he is
considering so-called VIP lines for paying guests at his resort
in Andermatt in central Switzerland.
Orascom Development Holding, the Sawiris-led, Swiss-listed
company, also said on Monday that its Omani subsidiary Muriya
has signed a development agreement with Oman's Ministry of
Tourism to develop a city walk in the heart of Muscat.
ZURICH
Chief Executive Mario Greco sees no general trend for an
upswing in interest rates, he said over the weekend in an
interview with Neue Zuercher Zeitung. Greco reiterated a
tentative plan to distribute a dividend at or above 17 Swiss
francs, adding "we cannot guarantee this and it's too early to
speculate about this".
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* HNA says it had extended its offer from May to
buy shares of Gategroup Holding until the end 2016.
* SHL Telemedicine said on Friday it had lost a
tax appeal in Israel, creating a liability of $5.5 million owned
to the Isreal Tax Authority.
* Leclanche said it had signed a strategic global
alliance with Narada Power and would do joint
manufacturing in China to achieve scale and cut costs. Narada
will make an equity investment in Leclanché alongside licensing
for technology transfer.
* Clariant said the sourcing and using of
non-halogen flame retardant products from some Chinese companies
may lead to infringement on Clariant patents for its Exolit
products.
ECONOMY
S&P Global Ratings on Friday affirmed Swiss Confederation
'AAA/A-1+' ratings, with outlook stable. The agency said it
believes Switzerland may hold another referendum weighing
bilateral agreements with the European Union against the
limitation of immigration in the next one to two years.
