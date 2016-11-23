ZURICH Nov 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,755 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
GENERALI Schweiz
Generali Schweiz will be relocating 100 jobs from Nyon,
Switzerland to Adliswil by end 2017 as part of a plan to
streamline its business and create a "slimmer, more focused"
organisational structure. As part of the Generali group's
'Simpler, Smarter, Faster' plan the Swiss subsidiary would be
investing around 100 million Swiss francs ($98.97 million) over
the next four years in order to implement simplified processes
more directed to clients.
NESTLE
Ivory Coast has granted cocoa and coffee export licences for
the 2016/17 season to 12 additional companies and cooperatives
including Nestle a document from the Coffee and Cocoa
Council regulator showed on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann said it has entered into a patnership
with with maxon motor to develop ceramic components for dental
implants using injection moulding instead of conventional
cutting techniques. The two companies have set up a joint
venture to make the parts for Straumann, which will hold a 49
percent in the operation.
* Swissquote said it would not be able to reach its
2016 growth target of 10 percent. The bank said its annual
earnings are expected to increase 2.5 percent to around 150
million Swiss francs for 2016, down from the 160 million francs
it said it expected earlier this year.
* Alpig Holding on Wednesday said it had won a
building technology contract for a new wind turbine production
facility.
* COMET Group reiterated its targets to grow sales
to around 500 million Swiss francs by 2020 with an EBITDA margin
of 16 - 18 percent. It said it expected sales at the upper end
of its guidance for 300 - 320 million franc revenues and 11 - 13
percent EBITDA in the current year in a statement ahead of its
investor day.
* Cembra Money Bank has joined the STOXX Europe 600
Index, while GAM Holding has fallen out, STOXX Limited
announced Tuesday evening.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)