ZURICH Nov 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent down at 7,810 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks.
ACTELION
The Swiss biotechnology company is weighing a "complicated
deal" to combine with part of Johnson & Johnson, the
Financial Times reported on Monday. The shares were seen falling
6 percent in pre-market indicators on Tuesday, after having
risen sharply last week on reports the U.S. healthcare giant was
considering a transaction with the Swiss biotech company.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Charles Voegele said 14 of its 41 stores in
Belgium will be taken over by December 2016 by new operators
following the completion of a judicial reorganisation.
* Aeresis said it expected full-year sales of 111
million euros ($117.66 million) for Le Coq Sportif, and a 5
million euro loss before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization.
* Pax Anlage said Thomas Leu, managing director of
Pax Verwaltungen, has decided to leave the company, effective
March 31, 2017.
* Edisun Power said it signed a contract to buy a
photovoltaic installation in Spain.
* Alpine Select announced a share buyback of up to
3.6 million shares.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said its LuMeBlu product
identified 17.7 more patients with adenomas or carcinomas than
HDWL in a trial. It also said its Zemcolo antibiotic was
superior to a placebo in one trial, and non-inferior to Cipro in
another trial.
* Evolva appointed Oliver Walker as its chief
financial officer effective Dec. 1. Current CFO, Jakob Dynnes
Hansen, will remain at Evolva on a part-time basis and is
expected to depart in the second quarter of 2017, the company
said.
* Novartis said Rwanda is the third country to sign
a pact with the Swiss drugmaker's program to help fight chronic
disease in low-income countries. A year into the Novartis Access
program, the company said it has learned so far that countries
must make big changes to their healthcare systems to be able to
deliver treatment to people suffering from diseases including
diabetes and hypertension.
* Wisekey International said it has formed a
partnership with Feitian Technologies to provide
combined solutions to secure Internet of Things devices.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Statistics Office is due to release data
on non-farm payrolls at 0815 GMT.
($1 = 0.9434 euros)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)