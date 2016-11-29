ZURICH Nov 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent down at 7,810 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

ACTELION

The Swiss biotechnology company is weighing a "complicated deal" to combine with part of Johnson & Johnson, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The shares were seen falling 6 percent in pre-market indicators on Tuesday, after having risen sharply last week on reports the U.S. healthcare giant was considering a transaction with the Swiss biotech company.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Charles Voegele said 14 of its 41 stores in Belgium will be taken over by December 2016 by new operators following the completion of a judicial reorganisation.

* Aeresis said it expected full-year sales of 111 million euros ($117.66 million) for Le Coq Sportif, and a 5 million euro loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

* Pax Anlage said Thomas Leu, managing director of Pax Verwaltungen, has decided to leave the company, effective March 31, 2017.

* Edisun Power said it signed a contract to buy a photovoltaic installation in Spain.

* Alpine Select announced a share buyback of up to 3.6 million shares.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said its LuMeBlu product identified 17.7 more patients with adenomas or carcinomas than HDWL in a trial. It also said its Zemcolo antibiotic was superior to a placebo in one trial, and non-inferior to Cipro in another trial.

* Evolva appointed Oliver Walker as its chief financial officer effective Dec. 1. Current CFO, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, will remain at Evolva on a part-time basis and is expected to depart in the second quarter of 2017, the company said.

* Novartis said Rwanda is the third country to sign a pact with the Swiss drugmaker's program to help fight chronic disease in low-income countries. A year into the Novartis Access program, the company said it has learned so far that countries must make big changes to their healthcare systems to be able to deliver treatment to people suffering from diseases including diabetes and hypertension.

* Wisekey International said it has formed a partnership with Feitian Technologies to provide combined solutions to secure Internet of Things devices.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Statistics Office is due to release data on non-farm payrolls at 0815 GMT. ($1 = 0.9434 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)