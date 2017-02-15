ZURICH Feb 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,449 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

TEMENOS

The banking software provider posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, topping a narrow range of analysts' forecasts while sticking with its base-line outlook calling for 10 to 15 percent growth over the next several years.

It also agreed to acquire Australia-based Rubik Financial Ltd in a cash deal valuing Rubik at around A$68 million, or US$51.90 million, at current exchange rates.

SCHINDLER

The elevator and escalator maker said its 2016 net profit increased 10.2 percent to 823 million Swiss francs ($818.25 million) while orders rose 4.1 percent to 10.37 billion francs. The company proposed a dividend of 3 francs and an extraordinary dividend of 2 francs related to the sale of Also.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its Diabetes Care business has signed an exclusive agreement with Medtronic for bluetooth-enabled blood glucose meters.

* Valiant Bank said its full year profit rose 2.7 percent to 117.5 million francs and proposed increasing its dividend by 20 cents to 3.80 francs per share.

* Edisun Power Group said it acquired a 12MW photovoltaic site in Spain.

* Kudelski announced a new partnership with Sigfox, a global provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT).

* Kuehne + Nagel said it signed a five-year contract for warehousing and distribution services with METRO Cash & Carry.

* Dufry said it has opened eight Hudson Travel Essentials Convenience Bookstores at Chengdu Airport in China, in partnership with Bright Power Beijing.

* Arbonia said it has initiated a squeeze out procedure of Looser Holding AG after acquiring 98 percent of its share capital.

* Implenia said it has won a 70 million Swiss franc contract to build a section of Stockholm's Foerbifart bypass in a joint venture with and the Norwegian company Veidekke.

* Helvetia said it is redesigning its Swiss head office at St. Alban-Anlage in Basel to plans by Herzog & de Meuron.

* Lastminute.com said its 2016 revenue increased to 262 million euros from 249.7 million euros in 2015, and adjusted operating profit of 28.5 million euros.

ECONOMY

($1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs)