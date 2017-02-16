ZURICH Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
NESTLE
The world's biggest maker of food said it plans to boost
restructuring costs in 2017 after net profit in 2016 was 8.5
billion Swiss francs ($8.47 billion), missing estimates of
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Nestle had been expected to say 2016 net profit rose 6
percent to 9.59 billion Swiss francs, according to the poll.
Shares indicated down 2.3 percent
For more click
ACTELION
The Swiss biotechnology company said that Johnson &
Johnson's agreed tender offer for Actelion's shares is
expected to start on March 3 and to run to March 30.
For more click
CLARIANT
The Swiss specialty chemical maker said that full-year
profit rose 16 percent as the company shifted to higher margin
products and managed its costs.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann said it expects its operating margin to
improve in 2017 on revenue growth and operational leverage. For
2016, the Swiss dental implant maker's sales rose 15 percent to
918 million Swiss francs.
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise proposed an ordinary
dividend of 23 Swiss francs per share and a special distribution
of 10 francs per share out of paid-in reserves. Its 2016 net
profit fell 8 percent to 310 million Swiss francs, with the bank
saying 2017 results would be in line with previous years.
* Roche said it signed a deal with Medtronic
over Bluetooth-equipped blood sugar monitors.
* Kudelski proposed a dividend of 0.35 francs per
share after 2016 net income from continuing operations grew by
51.7 pct to 74.8 million francs.
* Phoenix Mecano said its full-year 2016 result was
around 23 million euros ($24.41 million), up from 6.7 million
euros the previous year.
* LEM Holding said third-quarter net profit
decreased by 9.5 percent to 10.6 million francs.
* St. Galler Kantonalbank said full-year net profit
was 9.5 percent higher than in the previous year at 146 million
francs.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)