ZURICH Feb 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,474 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NESTLE
Chief Executive Mark Schneider told Swiss newspaper Finanz
und Wirtschaft the food group wants to grow in health science
and skin health, either organically or acquisitions.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche's Chugai Pharmaceutical said it has filed a
new drug application to the Ministry of Health, Labour and
Welfare for Engineered anti PD-L1 monoclonal antibody for the
treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent non-small cell
lung cancer.
* gategroup said it raised issuance on a fixed rate
5-year senior bond maturing in February 2022 by 50 million Swiss
francs to 350 million Swiss francs following strong investor
demand.
* Cembra Money Bank has agreed to buy Swiss
invoicing financing group SWISSBILLING SA for a transaction
value below 10 million francs. The transaction is expected to
close in the first quarter of 2017, Cembra said.
ECONOMY
