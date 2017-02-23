ZURICH Feb 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening barely changed at 8,586 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SWISS RE
The world's second-largest reinsurer said fourth-quarter net
profit fell 45 percent after outlays on claims from natural
disasters such as Hurricane Matthew and an earthquake in New
Zealand proved costly. It proposed raising its regular dividend
to 4.85 Swiss francs and announced a new share buyback programme
of up to 1 billion Swiss francs.
Shares indicated down 2 percent
For more news click
SYNGENTA
ChemChina has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender
offer for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group. The offer had
previously been set to expire on March 2.
NOVARTIS
Says Zykadia drug gets FDA priority review for first-line
use in patients with alk+ metastatic NSCLC
BANKS
Bond trading revenue at the world's top banks rose last year
for the first time since 2012, thanks to increased activity
after Britons' voted to leave the European Union and Donald
Trump won the U.S. presidential election, a survey showed.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Implenia AG says consolidated profit for 2016
came to 64.5 million francs, up by 23.9 percent; proposes
ordinary dividend of 2.00 francs per share; says confident about
2017 and the years to come
* Also Holding AG is targeting in the medium term
between 9 billion and 12 billion euros in revenues and an EBITDA
margin between 2.0 and 2.5 percent
* Cembra Money Bank AG posts 2016 net income of
143.7 million Swiss Francs ($142.2 million) or 5.10 Swiss Francs
per share
* Basler Kantonalbank FY group total operating
income increased by 15 pct, keeps dividend steady
* Varia US Properties Ltd says during Q4 2016,
effective gross income (EGI) reached $10.4 million, a $0.2
million increase from Q3 2016
* Novavest Real Estate AG FY EBIT up 31 pct to 8.9
million Swiss francs
* The U.S. Teamsters labour union said 357 workers at Nestle
in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will receive 2.5 percent wage increases
each year under new five-year agreement
* Bell AG FY profit rose by 6.1 percent to 101
million Swiss francs ($100 million)
* Charles Voegele Group AG says Juerg Bieri
appointed Chief Financial Officer
* Kuehne + Nagel announced the launch of its KN
Eurasia Express rail transport for less-than-container-load
shipments between China and Europe.
ECONOMY
Swiss industrial orders due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)