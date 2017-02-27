ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,545 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker said it concluded a three-year share buy-back
programme on Feb. 24, through which it purchased shares
equivalent to 3.57 percent of the company's voting rights for
around 8.1 billion Swiss francs ($8.04 billion).
ABB
Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement
energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in
a statement on Sunday.
LONZA
French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza
will invest 270 million euros ($285.2 million) to build a
large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal
antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.
CLARIANT
Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann said in an interview with
Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Saturday that
the Clariant board and management were not in favour of the
Swiss chemicals maker being acquired.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* GAM Holding AG said it received a request to put
items on the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting from
RBR Strategic Value Ltd, Cayman Islands, which holds 2.1 percent
of GAM shares. RBR proposed the election of Kasia Robinski,
William Raynar and Rudolf Bohli as board members and the
election of Kasia Robinski as chairman. GAM said its board of
directors will consider RBR's candidates and communicate its
proposals and recommendations regarding in due course.
* Zehnder Group said it achieved a turnover of
538.9 million euros in 2016, an increase of 1 percent compared
to the previous year. It is proposing to the annual general
meeting a dividend of 0.95 Swiss franc per registered share.
* Kuros Biosciences said it received clearance from
the FDA for magnetos allowing marketing in the United States.
* ALSO Holding AG said it will acquire Dutch
distributor Five 4 U B.V. The parties agreed to keep the
purchase price confidential, ALSO said.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said its board of directors
proposes Dr Nicole Onetto for election as a non-executive member
of the board at its Annual General Meeting on April 27.
* Datacolor AG said Brian Levey, currently Vice
President Business Development, will be appointed to the new
function of Vice President Consumer Solutions.
ECONOMY
* Swiss Q4 non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT
