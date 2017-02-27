ZURICH Feb 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,545 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker said it concluded a three-year share buy-back programme on Feb. 24, through which it purchased shares equivalent to 3.57 percent of the company's voting rights for around 8.1 billion Swiss francs ($8.04 billion).

ABB

Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.

LONZA

French drugmaker Sanofi and Switzerland's Lonza will invest 270 million euros ($285.2 million) to build a large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.

CLARIANT

Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Saturday that the Clariant board and management were not in favour of the Swiss chemicals maker being acquired.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding AG said it received a request to put items on the agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting from RBR Strategic Value Ltd, Cayman Islands, which holds 2.1 percent of GAM shares. RBR proposed the election of Kasia Robinski, William Raynar and Rudolf Bohli as board members and the election of Kasia Robinski as chairman. GAM said its board of directors will consider RBR's candidates and communicate its proposals and recommendations regarding in due course.

* Zehnder Group said it achieved a turnover of 538.9 million euros in 2016, an increase of 1 percent compared to the previous year. It is proposing to the annual general meeting a dividend of 0.95 Swiss franc per registered share.

* Kuros Biosciences said it received clearance from the FDA for magnetos allowing marketing in the United States.

* ALSO Holding AG said it will acquire Dutch distributor Five 4 U B.V. The parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential, ALSO said.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said its board of directors proposes Dr Nicole Onetto for election as a non-executive member of the board at its Annual General Meeting on April 27.

* Datacolor AG said Brian Levey, currently Vice President Business Development, will be appointed to the new function of Vice President Consumer Solutions.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q4 non-farm payrolls due at 0815 GMT

($1 = 1.0072 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9466 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)