ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.

For more news, click

GAM HOLDING

Cost-cutting proposals from activist investor Rudolf Bohli could endanger Swiss asset manager GAM Holding's future, Chief Executive Alexander Friedman said in an interview published on Saturday.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ChemChina and Syngenta received approval from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica in Mexico for the proposed acquisition of Syngenta, a further step towards the closing of the transaction which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2017.

* LifeWatch AG and BioTelemetry have entered into a definitive transaction agreement under which BioTelemetry will launch a tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all of the outstanding shares of LifeWatch AG, with shareholders receiving either 10 Swiss francs in cash and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock or 8 francs in cash and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock, depending on individual shareholder preference. The total deal value is approximately 260 million Swiss francs ($257.7 million), the companies said.

* Sika's founding Burkard family said its intentions were ill-described in an article in Swiss Sunday paper SonntagsZeitung and that it was incorrect that it "would entertain doubts regarding the transaction with Saint-Gobain . The Burkard family emphasizes that Saint-Gobain is the right partner for Sika and that the family is still willing to fulfil the contract as soon as possible... The Burkard family will not enter into negotiations about any alternative solutions with the current board of directors of Sika."

* Burkhalter Holding AG said full-year group profit was 36.5 million Swiss francs, up by 4.9 percent, and that it will propose a dividend of 5.50 francs. Management assumes that slight improvements in operating activities can be expected again in current year, the company said.

* Romande Energie Holding said net profit for full year amounted to 114 million Swiss francs compared with 1 million francs in 2015, and that it will recommend payment of an ordinary dividend of 36 francs per share.

* EFG International said it completed the legal integration of "substantially all" of BSI SA's Swiss business into EFG Bank AG, a 100 percent subsidiary of EFG International. The remaining BSI entities in Luxembourg and Monaco are expected to be integrated in the course of the second quarter of 2017, EFG said.

* Zambon S.p.A. and its partner Newron Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Xadago (safinamide) in Portugal for the treatment of mid- to late-stage Parkinson's disease (PD).

* Bell AG sold its branch shops in the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish sight deposit data at 0800 GMT.

($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)