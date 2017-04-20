ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.08 percent higher at 8,539 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ABB
The Swiss engineering company said on Thursday it expected
2017 to be a transitional year, with the first signs of a
recovery in some industries, as it reported better-than-expected
earnings during the first three months of the year.
NESTLE
The Swiss food giant said on Wednesday that first-quarter
organic sales growth was 2.3 percent, compared to the 2.25
percent average forecast in a Reuters poll, as it grappled with
weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America. The
biggest food company confirmed its 2017 organic growth targets.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Georg Fischer said its 2016 compensation report
was rejected in a non-binding vote at Wednesday's AGM, based
largely on recommendations of two proxy advisors. The company
said it would work with large shareholders over coming months to
develop a pay model that passes investor muster.
* Novartis said an NIH study showed its drug
eltrombopag as first-line therapy with standard treatment
improves responses in severe aplastic anemia.
* Ascom Holding AG said late on Tuesday that
Andreas Umbach was elected as new board chairmsn. It also said
that Erasmus MC was buying its MYCO 2 smartphones and
software.
* Bucher Industries said shareholders approved all
of the board's proposals at the annual general meeting,
including a dividend of 5 Swiss francs per share.
* Evolva said current board member and former
Unilever executive Gerard Hoetmer is proposed to suceed Tom
McKillop as Evolva chairman.
* Kuehne & Nagel said first quarter earnings were
stable at 165 million Swiss francs ($165.48 million), adding
cost control and volume increases helped mitigate pressure on
margins.
* WiseKey International said it plans to establish
a Blockchain center in the Swiss canton of Zug to offer a
platform to U.S. based enterprises.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)