ZURICH, April 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,563 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Banking software supplier Temenos confirmed its
full-year guidance after growing revenues by 13 percent in the
first quarter of 2017, according to non-IFRS reporting standards
and a constant-currency basis, and earnings before interest and
tax 15 percent to 27.3 million Swiss francs.
* SHL Telemedicine said its board had resolved
today to appoint Yoav Rubinstein as an interim acting CEO and
Yossi Vadnagra as interim acting CFO.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has reached
agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on
Special Protocol Assessments (SPAs) for its two planned phase 3
clinical studies of Basilea's antibiotic ceftobiprole.
* Dottikon Holding said it's ceasing its
third-party solvent recycling business in the second half of
2017. Extraordinary effects will bring down full-year 2016/17
results by around 5 million francs, the group said, but Dottikon
still expects an increase in net sales and net income
year-on-year for the year ended March 31.
* BB Biotech expects significant cash in the second
quarter from Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Actelion
. The biotech investment company reported bottom-line
profit of 375 million francs in the first quarter of 2017 as its
portfolio generated returns of 7.7 percent in francs and 7.1
percent in euros.
* Panalpina Welttransport Holding posted
first-quarter consolidated profit of 12.4 million francs
compared to 17.3 million francs a year earlier.
* Inficon Holding AG said first-quarter operating
income more than doubled to $17.8 million. It maintained its
guidance for the full year 2017, expecting sales of over $320
million and an operating income margin exceeding 17 percent.
ECONOMY
