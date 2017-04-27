ZURICH, April 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,823 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker first-quarter sales rose 4 percent, more
than expected, as the biggest maker of oncology medicines was
helped by its new cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq and by strong
sales of its older drugs.
For more news see
CLARIANT
First-quarter sales and operating profit beat expectations
as the Swiss chemicals maker said it was bolstered by
acquisitions and robust demand in regions including Europe, Asia
and North America.
For news see
GAM HOLDING
Switzerland's largest-listed asset manager holds its annual
shareholder meeting amid a public campaign by activist Swiss
hedge fund RBR for a new CEO and three seats on the board.
CREDIT SUISSE
Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most
shareholders, he told Bilanz magazine ahead of what is expected
to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday. (Full
Story) "Based on various conversations with many shareholders I
assume I am supported by the majority," Rohner was quoted as
saying.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion
Swiss francs in the first three months of 2017, it said
Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency
reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss
franc.
UBS
A U.S. judge has ordered UBS Group to face a lawsuit by a
former bond strategist who said he was fired in retaliation for
refusing to publish misleading research reports and complaining
about being pressured to do so.
NOVARTIS
Hearing an appeal by Novartis, U.S. Supreme Court justices
on Wednesday struggled over whether to speed up the time it
takes to bring to the market copycat versions of biologic drugs,
expensive medicines that can generate billions of dollars in
sales for drug makers.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion Ltd says J&J deal set to close towards
end of Q2
* Straumann Holding AG Q1 group revenue climbs 20
percent in Swiss Francs to CHF 266 million; Full-Year guidance
for organic revenue growth raised to low double-digit range
* Sulzer AG Q1 order intake of 757.6 million Swiss
francs ($762.79 million) compared with 684.6 million francs in
the same period of the previous year
* Bucher Industries AG Q1 net sales up 2 percent to
616 million Swiss francs, order intake up 14 percent to 635
million francs
* HBM Healthcare Investments AG commits 20 million
euros ($21.81 million) in growth capital to Switzerland based
Amicus SA
* Gurit Holding AG said signed an acquisition
agreement with PH Windsolutions for an undisclosed purchase
price
* Allreal Holding said it shareholder sydicate
accord had ended as a result of changes in its statutes
ECONOMY
Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3.10 billion
Swiss francs ($3.12 billion) in March, the Federal Customs
Office said on Thursday. Watch sector exports rose a nominal
10.3 percent
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)