ZURICH May 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening flat at 8,816 points on Tuesday, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
The Swiss bank paid $445 million to settle claims that the
Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that helped sink two
federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said.
A former UBS banker who as a whistleblower helped U.S.
authorities prosecute the Swiss bank for tax fraud, only to
spend 2-1/2 years in prison for helping a billionaire client
evade taxes, on Monday filed a $20 million libel lawsuit against
his former employer.
U.S. federal prosecutors subpoenaed several banks last month
as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation
of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported.
For more click
GEBERIT
The shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker reported a 2.1
percent year-on-year rise in first quarter net profit, helped by
what it said was a largely positive environment in the
construction industry.
Shares were seen opening down 0.7 percent in premarket
indications.
For more news, click
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of
which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions,
the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin,
said.
For more news, click
SYNGENTA
The group will remain in Switzerland after ChemChina's $43
billion planned takeover, the Swiss company's chairman told
weekly Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Sunday.
As the Indian regulatory authority made no announcement by
March 21, the company assumed that it has Indian approval,
Michel Demare said. Syngenta, which will delist from the stock
exchange as part of the acquisition, could later hold a new
Swiss initial public offering.
For more click
DUFRY
The airport retailer reported first-quarter organic growth
of 7.2 percent, helped by growth in the United States and Latin
America.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Celyad granted to Novartis a
non-exclusive license for its allogeneic TCR-Deficient CAR-T
Cells Patents.
* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon raised its
target of group's sales and orders for full-year 2017 to around
2.6 billion Swiss francs and operating profitability (EBITDA) to
approach 14 percent. First-quarter group orders climbed 21.1
percent to 712 million francs and sales increased 2.7 percent to
608 million francs compared to previous year, the company said.
* Lastminute.Com NV said 2017 revenues are seen
slightly growing, with EBITDA in line with last year.
* Baloise said it published the definitive interim
outcome of its takeover bid for all publicly held registered
shares in Pax Anlage AG, with Baloise's long-term equity
investment in Pax standing at 146,224 Pax Anlage Shares,
equating to 81.24 percent of the voting rights and the share
capital.
* Pax Anlage AG said Paul-Henri Guinand is the new
CEO, with Franz Rutzer withdrawing from the post.
* Santhera said it had signed a distribution and
supply agreement for Raxone (idebenone) with Pharmathen for
Greece and Cyprus.
* Novavest Real Estate said it had acquired the
training and education centre of Swiss Federal Railways, SBB.
ECONOMY
Swiss retail sales increased 2.1 pct year on year in March,
according to data published on Monday.
Swiss PMI due at 0730 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)