CREDIT SUISSE
A Dutch-led international tax evasion investigation
involving Credit Suisse CSGN.S centres on the Swiss bank's
"historical" private banking business, it said.
The bank also paid $400 million to settle claims it sold
toxic mortgage securities that contributed to the demise of
three federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said. The National
Credit Union Administration said the settlement resolved the
19th of 20 lawsuits it filed in the last six years against banks
over their underwriting or sale of securities to five credit
unions that failed in 2009 and 2010. Including a $445 million
accord with UBS Group AG announced on Monday, the NCUA
said it has recovered roughly $5.1 billion from the banks from
these lawsuits.
SWISS RE
The world's second-largest reinsurer said first-quarter net
profit fell nearly 47 percent after outlays on claims from
Australia's Cyclone Debbie stripped $350 million from the
reinsurer's bottom line.
Shares indicated 1.1 percent higher in pre-market activity.
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Chairman Beat Hess hopes to have a new chief executive in
place at the world's largest cement maker by the end of the
year, with the successful applicant not necessarily having to
come from the building industry.
UBS
UBS plans to hire about 100 wealth management client
advisors over the next two years in Hong Kong, the biggest
wealth hub in Asia-Pacific, to grab a bigger share of the
fast-growing mid-tier millionaire segment.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker is exercising its option with Conatus
Pharmaceuticals for an exclusive license for the global
development and commercialization of emricasan for treating
liver disease NASH.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Molecular Partners AG operating loss of 6.7
million Swiss francs and net loss of 7.6 million Swiss francs in
Q1
* Addex Therapeutics Ltd says preclinical results
for treatment of alcohol use disorder published in journal of
psychopharmacology indicated that ADX71441 may be beneficial in
treating alcohol use disorder in humans
* Lalique Group has appointed Alexis Rubinstein its
group CFO effective June 1.
ECONOMY
Swiss consumer confidence for the second quarter fell to -8
points from -3 in the first quarter
