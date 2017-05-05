ZURICH May 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,965 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
ChemChina has won more than enough support from
Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the
Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said.
ZUR ROSE GROUP
The Swiss mail-order pharmacy said it has hired investment
banks UBS and Berenberg to look at a possible public
listing of shares.
SWISS STOCK INDEX
Swiss stock exchange operator SIX is adjusting its blue-chip
SMI index family, capping the weighting of the largest
shares at 18 percent as of Sept. 18, SIX said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne und Nagel International said it signed a
five-year contract with Leonardo, an aerospace, defence and
security industries company.
* Datacolor AG posted net sales of $34.9 million in
the first half of 2016/17 and net profit of $3.4 million.
* Pargesa said net income stood at 124.6 million
Swiss francs in Q1 2017, compared with a net loss of 371.3
million francs in Q1 2016.
ECONOMY
