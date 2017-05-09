ZURICH May 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,034 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks on Tuesday:
ADECCO
Adecco's first-quarter profit rose more than a fifth, better
than expected, as the world's largest temporary staffing company
continued to get a lift from major markets like Germany and
France while keeping a lid on costs.
Its shares were indicated to open 1.1 percent higher,
according to pre-market indications.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Addex Therapeutics announced positive results
from multiple preclinical studies of ADX71441, a positive
allosteric modulator (PAM) of the gamma-aminobutyric acid
subtype B (GABAB) receptor, in models of visceral hyperalgesia.
* Molecular Partners said its strategic partner
Allergan completed patient recruitment in both abicipar pegol
nAMD Phase 3 studies.
* ALSO Holding says it will begin distributing HP's
Jet Fusion 3D printing solution across Europe, excluding the UK
and the Republic of Ireland.
* HIAG said it signed a contract for the sale of
production line 9 at the Papieri site in Biberist for a high
seven-figure amount.
* Sonova said it opened a global hearing institute
in China to train technicians.
* Credit Suisse plans to cut up to 35 Asian
equities jobs by June, Bloomberg reported.
* Novartis Ag said it received FDA approval for a
Kisqali and Femara co-pack for an aggressive form of breast
cancer.
* Flughafen Zuerich said it successfully placed a
350 million franc bond.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.3 percent in April from 3.4 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Tuesday.
* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was
reopening a 3.25 percent bond maturing in 2027 and offering a
new 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2055 in a tender on Wednesday
.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)