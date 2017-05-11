ZURICH May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,106 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ZURICH INSURANCE
The Swiss insurer posted a 31 percent fall in first-quarter
net earnings as a February change to British reserving rates
impacted property and casualty insurers' financial results in
the country. Shares were indicated 1.1 percent higher.
UBS
Solium Capital Inc said it anticipates entering
into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that
have been agreed to in principle. Under new agreement, UBS
customers will upgrade to a UBS branded version of Shareworks,
Solium's stock plan administration platform, Solium Capital
said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said new data on 20 approved and
investigational medicines will be presented during the American
Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting from June 2-6
June in Chicago.
* Clariant said its healthcare packaging
manufacturing facility in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China,
recently obtained ISO 15378:2011 certification for production of
desiccant packets for healthcare applications.
* Straumann wants to acquire a stake in German
3D-printing firm Rapid Shape and is willing to pay a
double-digit million amount for it, CEO Marco Gadola told
Handelszeitung.
* Sunrise said first-quarter net income almost
doubled year on year to 13 million Swiss francs and that it was
reiterating its full-year 2017 guidance. The company also
announced changes in its executive team, including Bruno Duarte
joining Sunrise on June 12 as its new chief consumer officer.
* Bellevue Group said it made a mistake in its
annual results that results in a net loss of 0.7 million Swiss
francs for 2016, instead of the initially reported 1.3 million
loss. The overall loss of 1.7 million francs for the year
remains unchanged.
* Lonza said it successfully completed the rights
offering approved by the annual general meeting last month.
* Implenia said authorities had contacted Implenia
Baugesellschaft GmbH in Vienna as part of an investigation by
Austria's public prosecutor into around 20 civil engineering
firms.
* Schaffner said net sales in the first half of
2016/17 rose 2.2 percent year on year to 94.6 million Swiss
francs, while net profit improved to 4.2 million francs from 0.4
million. The company said it was "confident" of exceeding the
results of the same period last year in the second half of
2016/17.
ECONOMY
* Swiss consumer price data for April due at 0715 GMT.
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect consumer prices to rise 0.5
percent year-on-year and 0.2 percent versus the previous month.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)