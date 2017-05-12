ZURICH May 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,072 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
RICHEMONT
Cartier owner Richemont said it expects the trading
environment to stay volatile after net profit slid more than the
market expected but sales growth picked up towards the end of
its fiscal year to March.
It also announced a new share buyback.
NESTLE, LINDT
Five major chocolate and candy companies including Nestle
and Lindt & Spruengli announced a joint commitment to reduce
calories in many sweets sold on the U.S. market, a rare example
of cooperation in a competitive industry and testament to a
rising consumer distaste for sugar.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. said it filed for
arbitration against Santarus Inc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Ireland, alleging breach of contract and seeking termination of
the corresponding license and supply agreements and transfer of
the Uceris marketing authorization to Cosmo.
* SGS SA to start share buyback worth up to 250 mln
Sfr on May 15.
* PSP Swiss Property AG FY 2017 EBITDA forecast
confirmed; lower vacancies expected for year-end 2017
* Molecular Partners AG says Patrick Amstutz
appointed as chief executive officer.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. said it received
milestone payments of 11.3 million euros linked to the approval
of its lead compound safinamide for the treatment of Parkinson’s
disease by the US Food and Drug Administration.
* Also Holding AG said Schindler Group's share in
it had fallen below 3 percent.
* Flughafen Zuerich said that 15.2 percent more
passengers traveled through the airport in Switzerland's banking
hub in April, compared to the previous year. The number of local
passengers rose by 13.3 percent, the airport said.
FC Basel's dominance of Swiss football, aided by lucrative
revenue streams from Champions League appearances, has forced
the country's domestic league to explore new formats that might
make the season less predictable.
ECONOMY
