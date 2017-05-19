ZURICH May 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,954 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in
Argentinian financial services firm TPCG Group, a
source familiar with the matter said, as the Swiss bank lays the
groundwork for further expansion in Latin America.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Luxury group Richemont has purchased a 5 percent
stake in duty-free retailer Dufry, a filing with the
SIX Swiss Exchange showed.
* Zurich Insurance said its subsidiary Farmers New
World Life signed an agreement with Reinsurance Group of America
to reinsure a portion of its closed U.S. annuity book,
representing reserves of roughly $2.3 billion.
* Vifor Pharma's IPO-VIFP.S Veltassa has been recommended
for treatment of hyperkaleamia in the EU by the European
Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human
Use (CHMP). A final EU commission decision is expected in the
third quarter, Vifor said.
* Stadler Rail Chief Executive Peter Spuhler told Swiss
newspaper Tages-Anzeiger an initial public offering by the
company is one of many possible options for the future. Spuhler
also said he plans to remain with Stadler for another 5-10
years, though part of this time might be as chairman.
* Aryzta has appointed Kevin Toland as its new
chief executive. Toland, currently CEO of airport operator daa
plc, will join following a six-month notice period at
daa or earlier if agreed.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals announced an updated
timeline for its ongoing assessment by CHMP of its extension
application for Raxone (idebenone) in Duchenne muscular
dystrophy (DMD), and now anticipates an opinion in Q3.
* Baloise said it plans to have Bâloise Holding Ltd
rated by Standard & Poor's.
ECONOMY
