ZURICH May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,044 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
CLARIANT HUNTSMAN
U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant
AG said they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer
with a market value of more than $14 billion.
For more news, click
LAFARGEHOLCIM
The company said it hired Sika boss Jan Jenisch to
take over as chief executive at the Swiss-French building
materials giant, whose previous CEO quit after the company made
payments to extremist groups in Syria. Paul Schuler, currently
Sika's regional manager Europe Middle East Africa, will replace
Jenisch at Sika.
For more news, click
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank Julius Baer said its assets under
management rose 6 percent in the first four months of the year
to 356 billion Swiss francs.
For more news, click
ABB
The Swiss power grids maker said it has proposed KPMG as its
external auditor from 2018. Ernst & Young has been ABB's
external auditor since 2001. The move, which comes after ABB was
hit by a $100 million fraud case in South Korea, is subject to
shareholder approval.
For more news, click
UTILITIES
Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide
billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new
nuclear plants and help bail out struggling
utilities.
BANKS
Herbert Scheidt, head of Swiss Bankers Association, in
interview with NZZ am Sonntag paper raises doubts about the
security of bank data to be shared with tax authorities in other
countries
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank will issue nearly 72.9 million new shares as a
result of the scrip dividend elections for 2016, representing
3.5 percent of its current share capital. The issue price of the
new shares is 13.17 Swiss francs. As a result of the scrip
dividend elections, the total number of new shares to be issued
in a move approved by an extraordinary general meeting last week
will be 393,232,572.
The bank has retroactively cut long-term bonus payments for
between 100 and 200 staff responsible for large trading losses
or expensive legal cases, Swiss paper SonntagsZeitung reported,
citing an unnamed source
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Temenos Group Ag Sees full-year 2017 total
non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from
previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million.
* VAT GROUP said six members of management
shareholders, including CEO and CFO of VAT, intend to place up
to 164,968 registered shares via an accelerated book-building.
* Swiss Life said it set aside additional technical
reserves in 2016 amounting to 430 million Swiss francs and that
at the end of 2016, over 650 000 insured persons opted for Swiss
Life in the second pillar.
* Actelion provided an update on the progress being
made to bring Idorsia Ltd to the SIX Swiss Exchange. Following
the successful tender offer by Johnson & Johnson for Actelion,
the approval of the Actelion shareholders to demerge the drug
discovery and early clinical pipeline business, and progress
with the anti-trust regulatory approvals, the transaction is on
track to complete by the end of the second quarter of 2017, the
company said.
* Flughafen Zuerich said it was awarded a new
concession to operate and expand the international airport Diego
Aracena in the city of Iquique, in northern Chile.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)