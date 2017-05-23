ZURICH May 23The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,060 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SWATCH
The compnay holds its annual shareholder meeting.
LECLANCHE
The energy storage technology group was hit by a fire at its
headquarters building, it said, adding it was implementing a
business continuity plan. Police said 13 people were treated in
hospital.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The U.S. FDA said it expanded the approved use of
Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with giant
cell arteritis and that it had granted the supplemental approval
of Actemra to Hoffman La Roche Inc.
* Novartis said new analyses reinforced the
potential of Ultibro Breezhaler for COPD patients historically
treated with steroids.
* Tamedia said it regreted the rejection by the
Swiss Competition Commission to refuse permission for the
planned merger of Starticket and Ticketcorner. The Tamedia media
group, to which Starticket belongs, said it reserves the right
to take legal action.
* Lem Holding said full-year net profit reached
44.6 million Swiss francs, an increase of 2.5 percent compared
to the previous year.
* Varia US Properties said first-quarter net
operating income rose 35 percent to $7 million. The second
quarter 2017 will see "the continuing retrofitting on the
existing portfolio and the completion of Varia's equity
deployment", the company said.
* Starrag Group said it will from June 30 be traded
in the Swiss reporting standard of the Swiss Six exchange. June
29 is the last trading day on the international reporting
standard.
* DKSH Holding said it will provide marketing,
sales, distribution and logistics services for Boehringer
Ingelheim across pharmacies, hospitals and clinics in Myanmar.
* BioTelemetry said the Takeover board has extended
the initial main offer period offer for LifeWatch AG
ending on May 23, 1400 GMT, by a period of five trading days.
* Dufry AG subsidiary Hudson Group, in partnership
with Hudson Las Vegas JV and The Nuance Group (Las Vegas),
announced the successful seven-year extension of its duty-free
and duty-paid agreement with McCarran International Airport.
* WISeKey International said it has renewed its
contract with the Swiss watchmaker Hublot.
* Highlight Event and Entertainment said it had
completed its capital increase.
ECONOMY
Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real
work-day adjusted 3.8 percent in April, the Federal Customs
Office said on Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise
trade surplus of 1.968 billion Swiss francs ($2
billion).
