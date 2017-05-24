ZURICH May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

UBS

The biggest Swiss bank has agreed to buy a majority stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The Swiss telecom company plans to boost its 2017 dividend after agreeing to sell 2,239 telecom towers for 500 million Swiss francs ($511.98 million) to a consortium led by Spain's Cellnex. The shares are seen rising.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** OC Oerlikon said it was building a new surface solutions center in Japan to serve Japanese car manufacturers.

** Kuehne und Nagel said it had begun a strategic partnership to support the Shanghai to Taicang Express sea link in China

** Implenia said it was adjusting its urban civil works business due to overcapacities in Basel, Bern and elsewhere in Switzerland. It did not give specifics about employee impact, but said it would seek to make changes in a "socially responsible way."

** HBM Healthcare Investments said U.S.-based Bioverativ had acquired True North Therapeutics for up to $825 million plus assumed cash. HBM had a roughly 3 percent stake in True North after participating in a financing round in 2016.

** Interroll said it won an order in the low double-digit million U.S. dollar range to supply sorter systems to a leading express and parcel delivery service in North America.

** Aevis Victoria said it supports the increased offer of BioTelemetry for LifeWatch that gives LifeWatch shareholders the option of 10 francs in cash and 0.1617 shares of BioTelemetry stock or 8 francs in cash and 0.2350 shares of BioTelemetry stock.

** Leclanche said a fire in its office building in Yverdon-les-Bains was caused by a single third-party battery system using third-party battery cells. The blaze was contained within two hours and did not affect an adjoining production facility.

** EFG International said Michael Vlahovic has been appointed head of private banking UK, effective July 1 and subject to regulatory approval. He will report to Anthony Cooke-Yarborough, head of UK region.

** Roche said new data being supports the use of its medicine Esbriet in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

** SHL Telemedicine said it will hold a special general meeting on June 28 to elect two independent directors to the board.

** Basler Kantonalbank said it had placed nearly 800,000 participation certificates, corresponding with a transaction volume of 54.4 million francs.

** Sunrise Communications said it had entered a strategic partnership with a consortium led by Cellnex and that it plans to boost its dividend to 3.90 francs to 4.10 francs per share, reflecting a stronger financial profile.

* Ypsomed said full-year net profit rose 29 percent to 46.2 million francs. Sales rose to 389.6 million francs, up from 336.9 million the previous year.

ECONOMY

