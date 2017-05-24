ZURICH May 24 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
UBS
The biggest Swiss bank has agreed to buy a majority stake in
Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four
years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its
business in the region's largest economy.
For more click
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS
The Swiss telecom company plans to boost its 2017 dividend
after agreeing to sell 2,239 telecom towers for 500 million
Swiss francs ($511.98 million) to a consortium led by Spain's
Cellnex. The shares are seen rising.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
** OC Oerlikon said it was building a new surface
solutions center in Japan to serve Japanese car manufacturers.
** Kuehne und Nagel said it had begun a strategic
partnership to support the Shanghai to Taicang Express sea link
in China
** Implenia said it was adjusting its urban civil
works business due to overcapacities in Basel, Bern and
elsewhere in Switzerland. It did not give specifics about
employee impact, but said it would seek to make changes in a
"socially responsible way."
** HBM Healthcare Investments said U.S.-based
Bioverativ had acquired True North Therapeutics for up
to $825 million plus assumed cash. HBM had a roughly 3 percent
stake in True North after participating in a financing round in
2016.
** Interroll said it won an order in the low
double-digit million U.S. dollar range to supply sorter systems
to a leading express and parcel delivery service in North
America.
** Aevis Victoria said it supports the increased
offer of BioTelemetry for LifeWatch that gives
LifeWatch shareholders the option of 10 francs in cash and
0.1617 shares of BioTelemetry stock or 8 francs in cash and
0.2350 shares of BioTelemetry stock.
** Leclanche said a fire in its office building in
Yverdon-les-Bains was caused by a single third-party battery
system using third-party battery cells. The blaze was contained
within two hours and did not affect an adjoining production
facility.
** EFG International said Michael Vlahovic has been
appointed head of private banking UK, effective July 1 and
subject to regulatory approval. He will report to Anthony
Cooke-Yarborough, head of UK region.
** Roche said new data being supports the use of its
medicine Esbriet in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
** SHL Telemedicine said it will hold a special
general meeting on June 28 to elect two independent directors to
the board.
** Basler Kantonalbank said it had placed nearly
800,000 participation certificates, corresponding with a
transaction volume of 54.4 million francs.
** Sunrise Communications said it had entered a
strategic partnership with a consortium led by Cellnex and that
it plans to boost its dividend to 3.90 francs to 4.10 francs per
share, reflecting a stronger financial profile.
* Ypsomed said full-year net profit rose 29 percent
to 46.2 million francs. Sales rose to 389.6 million francs, up
from 336.9 million the previous year.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)