ZURICH, June 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 8,963 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
ROCHE
A clinical trial combining Roche's newer targeted drug for
breast cancer with an older treatment resulted in a modest
benefit for women with a specific type of disease, according to
data presented on Monday.
Roche's Alecensa halted the spread of lung cancer for a
median of 15 months longer than treatment with rival Pfizer
Inc's Xalkori with fewer side effects, according to
trial results presented on Monday.
Roche Holding said a late-stage clinical trial had shown its
Perjeta-based regimen reduced the risk of invasive cancer
returning compared to standard therapy in a kind of early breast
cancer.
Roche received FDA approval for CMV viral load testing on
cobas 6800/8800 systems.
Shares were seen opening down 4.9 percent, according to
premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
SYNGENTA, CHEMCHINA
Syngenta finance chief Mark Patrick expects shares in the
pesticides and seeds group to be floated again eventually after
ChemChina completes its takeover. "The takeover contract says
ChemChina will consider Switzerland as a priority stock market.
The listing could take place in Switzerland and China, which
would probably make sense," he told the Finanz und Wirtschaft
paper
UBS
Low interest rates are weighing on profits at UBS's domestic
business, local boss Martin Blessing told the NZZ am Sonntag
newspaper, adding that he expected negative Swiss rates to end
only in late 2019.
CREDIT SUISSE
Newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende reported that the bank will
outsource 119 information technology jobs, including 74 staff
positions, at its international wealth management business to
India's HCL Technologies Ltd as part of a cost-cutting
drive.
Credit Suisse Group has hired Cory Rapkin as vice chairman
in the healthcare group of its investment banking and capital
markets division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters
and confirmed by a spokesman from Credit Suisse.
The bank has hired Simon Auerbach from boutique investment
bank Foros to focus on business and information services,
according to people familiar with the matter.
NOVARTIS
Novartis has agreed to work with IBM Watson Health
to explore ways to use patient data and advanced analysis to
glean insights on the likely outcomes of breast cancer
treatments,
The drugmaker also announced a clinical collaboration with
Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate potential treatments in
metastatic colorectal cancer.
Novartis also said the European Commission has approved the
inclusion of Treatment-free Remission (TFR) data in the Tasigna
(nilotinib) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).
SIKA
New Chief Executive Paul Schuler opposes a planned takeover
by French peer Saint-Gobain and sees strong growth
ahead, he tells newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it raised over 1 billion
euros for the latest offering in its Multi-Asset Credit series
of investment programmes.
* Burckhardt Compression said full-year
consolidated net income after minorities came in at 37.9 million
Swiss francs and that a dividend of 7 francs per share will be
proposed at the annual general meeting.
* AEVIS VICTORIA posted first-quarter revenue of
169.7 million francs, up 17 percent mainly due to the
integration of Générale-Beaulieu Holding SA and said it expects
to realise a total revenue of more than 700 million francs and
an EBITDA of more than 100 million in 2017. It also said it
submitted an acquisition offer in cash or in shares to all
shareholders of Linde Holding Biel/Bienne AG, owner of Clinique
des Tilleuls in Bienne, for its integration in Swiss Medical
Network.
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said updates were presented
on the ongoing clinical phase 1/2a program with its anticancer
drug candidate BAL101553, a novel tumor checkpoint controller,
at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual
meeting in Chicago.
* Dufry said it extended for an additional 10
years, until 2033, its contracts with Inframerica Group for its
duty-free and duty-paid operations at Juscelino Kubitschek
International Airport in Brasília and São Gonçalo do Amarante
International Airport in Natal.
* Kuros said it has filed the submission package
for MagnetOs Putty seeking 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) for use as an autograft extender
in posterolateral spine.
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due at 0800
GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)