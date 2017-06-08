ZURICH, June 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.19 percent at 8,894 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ZUR ROSE

The Swiss online pharmacy said Thursday it plans to raise at least 200 million Swiss francs ($207.34 million) this year in an initial share sale to fund its growth strategy, including for its DocMorris operation in Germany.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said on Wednesday 99.2 percent of the rights had been exercised in its recent rights offering, raising net proceeds of around 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.25 billion).

NOVARTIS

Novartis on Wednesday touted new data from its T-cell therapy CTL019, saying it is on a par with results of experimental molecules from Kite Pharma KITE.O and Juno Therapeutics JUNO.O that also target aggressive blood cancers.

Additionally, South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would fine Novartis' local unit 500 million won ($444,089) for alleged unfair promotions, in another setback for the Swiss drugmaker that was fined earlier this year over kickbacks to doctors.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ChemChina said it successfully completed the second settlement of ChemChina's tender offers for Syngenta.

* Helvetia Insurance is holding its Capital Markets Day on Thursday where it said it has unchanged financial targets.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said Zydus Cadila has been given FDA approval to market a generic of Lialda, which Cosmo manufactures for Shire, in the U.S. market. Cosmo’s 2016 revenues from making Lialda were 13.2 million euros.

* Actelion said its investigational antibiotic cadazolid met the primary endpoint in its pivotal IMPACT 1 study, but did not meet the primary endpoint of a second IMPACT 2 study. The drug, which is being acquired by Johnson & Johnson as part of its $30 billion Actelion takeover, demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability, the Swiss company said.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss jobless rate for May fell to 3.1 percent.

* Swiss consumer price index for May due at 0715 GMT. Reuters poll sees year-on-year rate easing to 0.3 percent.

