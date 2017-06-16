ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,887 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
NESTLE
The Swiss food giant may sell its U.S. confectionery
business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs
($923 million), it said. A strategic review was set to wrap up
by year's end.
For more news see
ACTELION/IDORSIA
Shares of Idorsia, the company spun off from
Actelion, make their market debut as Johnson & Johnson completes
its $30 billion takeover of Actelion, Europe's biggest biotech
group.
For more news see
SWISSCOM
Indicated 1.1 percent firmer after Jeffries raises rating to
"buy" with target price 546 francs
BANKS
A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded
guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money-laundering conspiracy charge
in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the
world soccer governing body. Jorge Arzuaga, 56, of Argentina,
entered his plea in the Brooklyn federal court as part of an
agreement with prosecutors.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis says U.S. FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory
submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
* Elma Electronic AG said 5-month sales and orders
rose sharply, anticipates first half year 2017 net profit in the
range of 1.0 to 1.5 million francs (previous year: 0.2 million)
* HIAG Immobilien Holding AG acquires a commercial
site in Meyrin
* Clariant AG to increase prices for Geko and Ecosil
in Europe
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)