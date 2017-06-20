ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,036 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
NESTLE
Nestle has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly,
a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, the
Swiss food giant said in its latest step to improve the health
profile of its sprawling portfolio.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zur Rose shareholders approved amending the
online pharmacy group's statutes to prepare for a public listing
* Novartis says RTH258 met endpoints in late-stage trials
* Huntsman Corp said it amended a credit agreement
with JPMorgan Chase Bank that provides for permission to
consummate its merger with unit of Clariant Ltd
* Dufry AG says subsidiary Hudson group opens six
new stores at Hard Rock hotel & casino in Las Vegas
* Aryzta AG appointed Keith Cooper, a senior
managing director at FTI Consulting, as CEO of its Americas
business on an interim basis
* SHL Telemedicine LTD says district court of Tel
Aviv has ruled in favour of SHL with regards to its claim
against Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co Ltd in
connection with merger agreement terminated on 1 Dec 2015
* SGS SA buys Harrison Research Laboratories, which
has a team of 35 employees and consultants and generated 2016
revenues in excess of usd 5.5 million
* Implenia AG is building a project worth around
300 mln Swiss francs for real estate company Swiss Prime Site
ECONOMY
Swiss government trims 2017 growth forecast, sees tame
inflation
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at 1200
GMT event about the central bank's monetary policy
