ZURICH, June 21 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening barely changed at 9,022 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks.
NESTLE
Global coffee retailer Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV said on
Tuesday it is eyeing new acquisitions in Brazil, where it is
seeking double-digit growth as it chases Nestle in the
international coffee retail business.
ABB
ABB in talks to buy out India's L&T electrical business -
Economic Times reports bit.ly/2trt3kb
GOLDBACH
CEO Michi Frank tells Finanz und Wirtschaft paper he is
confident the group will boost advertising revenue in the Swiss
TV market in 2017. He says the outlook is for higher group
profit this year. "Then the dividend will also be right."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis AG says European Medicines Agency
accepted marketing authorization application for AMG 334
(erenumab) for the prevention of migraine
* Kuros Biosciences AG says receives CE
certification for Neuroseal, a novel dural sealant, giving it
two products ready to be commercialised in Europe
* OC Oerlikon announces five-year agreement with GE
that specifies provision of additive machines and services by GE
* Aevis Victoria said it had again increased its
offer for Linde Holding in Biel following a similar move by
rival bidder Hirslanden.
ECONOMY
