ZURICH, June 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,132 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
Novartis's generics unit Sandoz said the European Commission
approved Erelzi, its biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel, to
treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis,
psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.
For more, click on
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said a new Esbriet tablet formulation
was approved in Europe for mild to moderate idiopathic pulmonary
fibrosis (IPF), a fatal condition that causes irreversible,
progressive scarring of the lungs.
For more, click on
SYNGENTA, CHEMCHINA
Future Chairman Ren Jianxin, future Vice Chairman and Lead
Independent Director Michel Demare, CEO Erik Fyrwald and the
Head of Legal & Taxes Christoph Maeder meet journalists in Basel
at 1030 GMT
For more news see
LANDIS+GYR
The field of prospective bidders for Japanese conglomerate
Toshiba Corp's Swiss-based smart meter group Landis+Gyr
has narrowed to two, three banking sources said on Monday. The
two - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and
Canada's Onex Corp - are undertaking due diligence
checks, the sources said.
NESTLE
When billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb wanted to
give his arguments against Nestle's performance greater
credibility and heft, he turned to one of Europe's most
experienced turnaround experts, Dutchman Jan Bennink.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Arbonia AG said it sold Industrielack Group
(Ilag), the last company within the coatings
business unit, to Swiss investment company Helvetica Capital AG
(Helvetica).
* Implenia said it won a general contractor order
from Leutschenbach AG to build three residential towers plus
base storeys in the Oerlikon district of Zurich.
* Leclanche says signs preferred partnership
agreement with Skoda Electric to supply 'next generation'
electric vehicle solutions
* Lonza said it received all regulatory approvals
for the proposed acquisition of Capsugel S.A. and can now
complete the transaction.
* Pax Anlage AG said it expected profit to fall in
the first half of 2017 due to value adjustments.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)