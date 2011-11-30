TAIPEI, Nov 30 Taiwan stocks ended down
1.21 percent on Wednesday, joining a decline in regional bourses
as caution set in over the chances of more progress in resolving
the euro zone debt crisis, with defensive sectors such as
department stores and glass and ceramics among
the biggest losers.
The main TAIEX index finished down 84.53 points at
6,904.12. Smartphone maker HTC Corp shed 3.44 percent
even though a U.S. commission said it did not infringe upon
patented technology owned by FlashPoint Technology.
World's No.4 PC vendor Acer Inc edged up 0.3
percent. The company said earlier on Wednesday that it
maintained its guidance for a break-even to a loss for the
fourth quarter and a loss for the full year.
The financials sub-index dropped 2.24 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was up 0.27 percent at T$30.330.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, picking up
T$3.044 billion, but remained net sellers for the month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)