TAIPEI, June 13 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > TSMC sees tech challenge in 450mm wafer race > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- The petrochemical complex of Formosa Plastics Group is facing the risk of running out of industrial water supply in the next four days. Water supply to the complex has been disrupted after heavy rains and floods swept through most of Taiwan on Tuesday. (Economic Daily) -- Chairwoman Cher Wang of smartphone maker HTC said at a shareholder meeting that she will continue to buy HTC shares from the stock market. HTC stocks have plunged recently after the company cut its second-quarter revenue target amid growing competition from Apple and Samsung. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.18 1.17% 15.250 USD/JPY 79.55 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1609 -0.03% -0.500 US CRUDE 83.06 -0.31% -0.260 DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57 ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +2.16 UMC +2.45 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.91 AU Optronics +2.89 Chunghwa Telecom -0.00 Siliconware +1.23 Philadelpia semicon index +2.20 (Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)