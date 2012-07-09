TAIPEI, July 9 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> HTC Q2 net lags forecasts, faces challenges in Q3
> PREVIEW-Taiwan June exports may have edged up
> Samsung wins bid to sell Nexus in Apple battle
> Samsung loses bid for stay in U.S. tablet fight
> Facebook, Yahoo tie up, settle lawsuits
> Nokia-born startup to launch MeeGo smartphone
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
