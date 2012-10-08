TAIPEI, Oct 8 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
> Foxconn denies China iPhone plant hit by strike
> Hon Hai seeks joint ownership of Sharp small LCD
> Huawei, ZTE should be kept from US: Congress
> Taiwan Sept CPI dips, rate view seen unchanged
-- China's Lenovo may increase its
self-manufactured notebook components next year, a blow to the
Taiwanese supply chain, especially connector and low-end battery
module makers. (Economic Daily)
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470
USD/JPY 78.67 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1778.3 -0.12% -2.180
US CRUDE 89.56 -0.36% -0.320
DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79
ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55
TSMC -0.56
UMC +1.47
Advanced Semi Engineering -1.31
AU Optronics +1.14
Chunghwa Telecom -0.06
Siliconware +0.18
Philadelpia semicon index -0.10
(Taipei Bureau)