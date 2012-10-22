TAIPEI, Oct 22 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan export orders turn up, recovery seen slow > Weak battery car sales mar LG-Renault plant talk > China govt mulls policies to support solar power > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- The market share of HTC in the U.S. grew slightly to 6.3 percent in June-August from 6.1 percent in the previous three months, keeping the company in fifth position, while Samsung stayed on top with the same market share of 25.7 percent, according to research company comScore. (Commercial Times) -- Hon Hai and Sharp's Sakai plant will launch a self-branded 60-inch TV, priced at less than T$50,000, which might trigger a price war in the industry. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66% -24.150 USD/JPY 79.27 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7677 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1719.39 -0.03% -0.600 US CRUDE 89.69 -0.40% -0.360 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52% -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27% -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -2.12 UMC -2.53 Advanced Semi Engineering -4.56 AU Optronics -2.04 Chunghwa Telecom -0.76 Siliconware -2.47 Philadelpia semicon index -3.02 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)