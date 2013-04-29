April 29 Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
> China reports new bird flu case in Hunan province
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
-- Cosmos Bank, which is controlled by private
equity fund SAC Capital, is expected to finish a private
placement to raise T$600 million ($20 million) later this week.
(Commercial Times)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1582.24 -0.18% -2.920
USD/JPY 97.86 -0.2% -0.200
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6651 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1463.66 0.08% 1.160
US CRUDE 92.53 -0.51% -0.470
DOW JONES 14712.55 0.08% 11.75
ASIA ADRS 141.75 -0.36% -0.52
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -0.86
UMC -3.21
Advanced Semi Engineering -0.91
AU Optronics -1.57
Chunghwa Telecom -0.34
Siliconware +3.95
Philadelpia semicon index -1.07
(Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)