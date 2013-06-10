TAIPEI, June 10 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan May exports rise as China sales pick up > Compal's May sales inch up 2.8 pct on year > Google close to buying mapping start-up Waze > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Financial regulator is going to study easing restrictions on Chinese insurers to invest in Taiwanese peers. Tie-ups between China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fubon Financial's unit, as well as Taikang Life and Cathay Financial's unit may happen. (Economic Daily) -- United Microelectronics Corp may propose to seek a strategic investor via private placement again at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1643.38 1.28% 20.820 USD/JPY 98.08 0.56% 0.550 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1664 -- -0.013 SPOT GOLD 1384.85 0.07% 0.960 US CRUDE 96.19 0.17% 0.160 DOW JONES 15248.12 1.38% 207.50 ASIA ADRS 135.85 1.21% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.48 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.48 AU Optronics -0.71 Chunghwa Telecom +0.38 Siliconware +1.75 Philadelphia semicon index +1.47 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Compiled by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)