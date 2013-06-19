TAIPEI, June 19 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan to take more steps to lure yuan deals > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- A Chinese government delegation is planning to buy flat panels worth $4.5 billion from Taiwan makers. (Commercial Times) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, a major manufacturer of Apple Inc products, has cut prices of its 60-inch flat panel TVs by 40 percent, seeking to increase its market share. (Economic Daily) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1651.81 0.78% 12.770 USD/JPY 95.47 0.16% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1836 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1368.74 0.07% 0.950 US CRUDE 98.45 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91% 138.38 ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59% 0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.71 UMC +2.78 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.71 AU Optronics +1.26 Chunghwa Telecom +0.66 Siliconware +4.57 Philadelpia semicon index +1.63 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Taipei Bureau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)