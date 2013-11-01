BRIEF-Takung Art Co says unit and Merit Crown entered into extension of loan agreement - SEC Filing
* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
TAIPEI, Nov 1 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > CTBC to buy a Tokyo lender for $530 mln > CTBC to acquire Taiwan Life Insurance > Strong earthquake rattles Taiwan, no reports of casualties > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S. jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid result. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months. Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, sugge