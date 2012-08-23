TAIPEI, Aug 23 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Apple, Foxconn improve China plants; more to do > Taiwan July jobless rate unchanged from June > Dell's weak outlook draws price target cuts > HP posts mega-loss after EDS writedown > LG says started production of new screen > ZTE logs biggest quarterly profit fall since 2006 > China Telecom buys parent's 3G assets for $13 bln > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Chairman Terry Guo will fly to Japan next week, and is expected to announce a joint statement with Sharp on its investment in the Japanese company. (Economic Daily) -- UMC is expected to fall behind Global Foundries this year to become the world's No.3 contract chip maker, according to the latest survey by research company IC Insights. Separately, UMC said it will halt all investments in solar cells until there is a rebound in the industry. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) -- Investment projects that will be big consumers of power will not be welcome by the economic affairs ministry from next year. (Commercial Times) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.49 0.02% 0.320 USD/JPY 78.55 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7002 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1654.16 0.53% 8.770 US CRUDE 97.37 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23% -30.82 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01% -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -1.71 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -1.60 AU Optronics +4.23 Chunghwa Telecom -0.20 Siliconware -1.41 Philadelpia semicon index -0.78 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)