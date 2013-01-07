TAIPEI, Jan 7 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan Dec exports growth seen picking up > Taiwan Dec forex reserves at record high > Taiwanese LCD firms fined for alleged price-fixing > Samsung to widen smartphone gap with Apple this yr > Huawei expects profit jump after reporting drop > Handset makers scurry to join Year of the Phablet > Lenovo unleashes new Windows 8 touch devices > Google pact could affect other patent disputes > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Japan's NTT Data Corp will visit Taiwan to increase purchases from Quanta, Wistron, Inventec and Accton, and form an alliance on building cloud computing. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1466.47 0.49% 7.100 USD/JPY 88.11 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8955 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1657.95 0.09% 1.500 US CRUDE 92.94 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 13435.21 0.33% 43.85 ASIA ADRS 135.28 0.15% 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.72 UMC -0.00 Advanced Semi Engineering -1.94 AU Optronics -0.42 Chunghwa Telecom +0.93 Siliconware +0.18 Philadelpia semicon index +0.03 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)