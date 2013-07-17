TAIPEI, July 17 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Yahoo trims 2013 sales outlook > NEC to exit smartphone business > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- The government said it was considering imposing luxury tax also on buyers who already hold multiple properties, not only sellers. (Economic Daily) -- UMC is said to build a 12-inch fab in Xiamen, China, the first Taiwanese chip maker to set up facilities in China after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Intel . (Digitimes) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1676.26 -0.37% -6.240 USD/JPY 99.15 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5355 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1292.34 0.03% 0.350 US CRUDE 105.79 -0.20% -0.210 DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41 ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.16 UMC -5.11 Advanced Semi Engineering -1.41 AU Optronics +1.94 Chunghwa Telecom -0.47 Siliconware -1.37 Philadelpia semicon index +0.35 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)