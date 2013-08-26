TAIPEI, Aug 26 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Google buys patents from Hon Hai > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Chinese delegations from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), together with corporate representatives including Lenovo Group Ltd and Dongfeng Motor Group, arrived Taiwan on Sunday to procure panels, printed circuit board, automotive parts and machineries. Procurement value from Lenovo Group alone may total up to T$100 billion ($3.34 billion). (Economic Daily) -- Compal Electronics Inc will jointly invest in a plant in Brazil with China's Huawei Technologies Co to produce smartphones. (Economic Daily) For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. ($1 = 29.9730 Taiwan dollars) (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)