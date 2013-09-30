TAIPEI, Sept 30 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> USD/TWD to remain firm despite of month end flows
> Beats Electronics reacquires stake held by HTC
> China to offer tax breaks to solar power makers
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Mega Financial Holding halted merger
negotiations with Concord Bank in Ningbo, China, earlier this
month due to price differences. (Commercial Times)
-- Samsung Electronics plans to enlarge its
procurement from Taiwan's supply chain for its mobile gadgets.
Target companies include casing makers Catcher and
Castek, and plastic molding company Coxon.
(Economic Daily)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1691.75 -0.41% -6.920
USD/JPY 97.85 -0.4% -0.390
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5972 -- -0.031
SPOT GOLD 1340.94 0.39% 5.230
US CRUDE 101.77 -1.07% -1.100
DOW JONES 15258.24 -0.46% -70.06
ASIA ADRS 147.79 -0.90% -1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC -1.44
UMC -0.97
Advanced Semi Engineering +0.21
AU Optronics -0.00
Chunghwa Telecom -0.60
Siliconware -1.02
Philadelpia semicon index -0.79
For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on
For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on
Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks:
For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia.....
Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ..
India.........
REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds...
Scrolling stocks news US......
Scrolling stocks news Europe..
Wall Street Week Ahead..............
Global Week Ahead..................
Real time FX commentary...........
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary..............
Top global economic events.......
All diaries..........................
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies....... U.S. companies....
European companies.... Forex.............
Global economy...... Technology, media.
Financial services.... Political risk......
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:>
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:>
Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:>
FTSE TW50 index.............
(Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)