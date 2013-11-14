TAIPEI, Nov 14 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai Q3 profit beats forecasts; higher margins > Compal books first-ever quarterly loss, places hopes on mobiles > Taiwan says it will lower 2013 GDP forecast > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Netbook PC pioneer Asustek Computer Inc said it will give a big push to its smartphone business next year and aims to ship 5 million smartphones next year, 230 percent over this year. (Commercial Times) -- The Finance Ministry suggested to remove luxury tax exemption on short-term non-urban land trading and impose a 10-15 percent tax. (Economic Daily) -- Chen Deming, the new chairman of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, will visit Taiwan in late November for eight days. (Commercial Times) For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)