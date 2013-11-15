TAIPEI, Nov 15 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Quanta Computer Q3 profit falls, misses forecast > Applied Materials results exceed estimates > Spy scandal weighs on U.S. tech firms in China > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Ruentex Industrial said net profit in the first three quarters jumped 14 times from a year ago on revaluation of its investment in China's Sun Art Retail Group Ltd due to new accounting standard. (Economic Daily) -- Quanta Computer Inc lowered its tablet shipment target for this year by 25 percent to 15 million units, but it sees notebook PC shipments growing 5-10 percent next year. Market rumour said Quanta is fighting for Apple's iWatch orders. (Commercial Times, Economic Daily) (Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)