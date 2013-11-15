TAIPEI, Nov 15 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Quanta Computer Q3 profit falls, misses forecast
> Applied Materials results exceed estimates
> Spy scandal weighs on U.S. tech firms in China
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Ruentex Industrial said net profit in the first
three quarters jumped 14 times from a year ago on revaluation of
its investment in China's Sun Art Retail Group Ltd due
to new accounting standard. (Economic Daily)
-- Quanta Computer Inc lowered its tablet shipment
target for this year by 25 percent to 15 million units, but it
sees notebook PC shipments growing 5-10 percent next year.
Market rumour said Quanta is fighting for Apple's iWatch orders.
(Commercial Times, Economic Daily)
(Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)