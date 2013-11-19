Nov 19 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > In China's smartphone boom, market share trumps margins > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Finance Minister said total exposure to panel industry of the eight state-owned banks amounts to T$400 billion ($13.55 billion), and he suggested local panel makers to work with Chinese peers to resolve the oversupply problem. (Economic Daily) -- AU Optronics mulls a T$30 billion syndication loan, led by Taiwan Bank, with an expected interest of over 2 percent. (Commercial Times) -- Touch panel maker TPK Holding Co Ltd is said to tie-up with South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd to manufacture panels expected to be used in the next-generation iPad. (Economic Daily) ($1 = 29.5230 Taiwan dollars) (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)