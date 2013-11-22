BRIEF-Arabi Group Holdings FY profit rises
* FY net profit 345,020 dinars versus 276,025 dinars year ago
Nov 22 Following is some company-related and media news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Acer elects founder as new chairman > Intel CEO says contract making business to expand > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Precision Industry and Japan's Sharp Corp have pulled off smartphone and panel display cooperation plans in China. Separately, the Taiwanese company may consider New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Virginia as its headquarter in the U.S. east coast. (Economic Daily) (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net profit 345,020 dinars versus 276,025 dinars year ago
* FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.